I’ve been struggling with really damaged, dry, in-need-of-a-trim ends for a whil…

I’ve been struggling with really damaged, dry, in-need-of-a-trim ends for a while, and recently I asked you Curlies if you could choose ONE product in your collection as your ride or die, what would it be.

•

I was recommended the Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque by @renascurlss and I immediately purchased it. I kid you not the hydration you’ll experience is another level. After a well needed trim and a deep application of this product, my ends aren’t looking too bad!

•

I’ve tried this masque before and I remembered its scent so clearly, and I couldn’t wait to use it again because it’s so silky on application and smells like a DREAM.

•

I’ve always been a fan of @sheamoistureuk masques, but I think this one takes first place. Swipe 👉🏽 to see the ingredients incorporated in this masque and their benefits.

•

I’ve been talking a lot about @sheamoisture products recently, mainly because that’s what I’ve been reaching for and I know they work wonders on my curls and are long lasting products.

•

Have you tried this masque before? I’d love to know what you think below!

•

#curlyhairproducts #productreview #curlyhaircare #summerhaircare #springhaircare #naturalhairstyles #naturalhairhealth #ukcurlies #curlyhairadvice #curlycommunity #naturalhaircommunity #curlsunderstood #curlyadvice #curlyhairblog #sheamoistureproducts

Source