Ivy Charging Network launches first complete electric vehicle charging solution for home and on the go

– Ivy Home™ offers a made-in-Ontario, built-for-Ontario product –

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – It just got easier to go electric with the launch of Ivy Home™, Ontario’s first complete EV charging solution. Ivy Charging Network, one of Ontario’s largest and most connected electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, is now offering a home charger with professional installation, a 3-year warranty, 24/7 member support, and access to Ivy’s public charging network.

“With nearly 90 per cent of EV charging happening at home, we are simplifying home charging with a one-stop solution. Customers pick their charger, monthly plan and we’ll take care of the rest,” said Michael Kitchen, General Manager, Ivy Charging Network. “At Ivy, we’re committed to helping customers make the switch to an electric vehicle by providing simple, intuitive, and reliable charging solutions.”

Currently, transportation is responsible for about a third of Ontario’s greenhouse gas emissions. Mobilizing Ontario’s clean electricity system to power transportation is key to the province’s net zero future.

The company received support, thanks to a funding investment of $922,934 from Natural Resources Canada’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program .

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play,” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources. “Investing in more EV chargers will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

Quick facts

The Ivy Home Level 2 Smart Charger is powered by Grizzl-E™, hardware that is built in Ontario to withstand harsh Canadian weather including temperatures as low as -30ºC.

to withstand harsh Canadian weather including temperatures as low as -30ºC. Portable and compatible with all EV models and delivers charging speeds of up to 10 kW so you can charge up to 48km/hour.

Ivy Home makes home charging accessible with flexible payment plans that fit your budget.

makes home charging accessible with flexible payment plans that fit your budget. Ivy Home customers can access Ivy’s public charging network, including ONroute locations, by adding on a public fast charging plan.

customers can access Ivy’s public charging network, including ONroute locations, by adding on a public fast charging plan. Ivy Home customers can manage both their public and home charging sessions through one easy-to-use mobile app.

About Ivy Charging Network

Ivy Charging Network is advancing the electrification of the transportation sector by providing simple, intuitive, and reliable EV charging solutions for EV drivers. The company operates one of Ontario’s largest and most connected electric vehicle charging networks established and offers an all-in-one home charging solution. Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation.

