Iyanna Mayweather: 5 Things About Floyd’s Daughter Who Was Arrested Over Alleged Stabbing

Pro boxer Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna was arrested over an alleged stabbing involving rapper NBA Youngboy.

Iyanna Mayweather, the 19-year-old daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman, according to reports from TMZ. A Houston Police Department source also confirmed to HollywoodLife that she was arrested. However, other details were not disclosed since it’s an ongoing investigation. Iyanna was busted on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sources told TMZ, after she allegedly went to rapper NBA Youngboy‘s house in Houston, Texas around 1:30 A.M. on April 4. Iyanna allegedly confronted a woman who was with him, identified as Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, in the report. Here are 5 things to know about the pro boxer’s daughter.

1. Iyanna allegedly told police she had never met Lapattra. The 19-year-old claimed she was rapper NBA Youngboy’s fiance and told Lapattra to leave the house, before allegedly charging at her with two knives and stabbing her twice, TMZ reported. When speaking to police following the incident, Iyanna told the cops that she had never met the woman, and was provoked when Lapattra yanked her hair before the alleged stabbing.

2. Iyanna was bonded for $30,000. HollywoodLife confirmed with at source at the Houston Police Department that Floyd’s daughter was arrested and bonded for $30,000. It is not yet known whether she has been bailed out.

3. Youngboy and Lapattra reportedly have a child together. The pair, who were both at the rapper’s house in Texas when Iyanna arrived, have a child together according to the TMZ report. Youngboy has four children in total: Kayden, Kamron, Taylin and Kamiri.

4. Drake and Future performed at Iyanna’s Sweet 16. Back in 2016, the legendary boxer threw a mega party for his daughter, and had two of the biggest names in the music industry perform: Drake, and Future. Drake sang some of his biggest hits, including “One Dance,” “Energy,” and “Back To Back.” And although this was just a birthday party for kids, Drake didn’t let that stop him from giving his audience an incredible show! The same went for Future as he hit the stage accompanied by DJ Esco who also danced and performed right alongside the rapper.

5. The incident occurred just weeks after Iyanna’s half-sibling’s mom passed away. Josie Harris, the 40-year-old former long-term partner of Floyd Mayweather Jr., was found dead in Valencia, California, on March 10. The pair shared two sons Koraun Mayweather, 20, and Zion Shamaree Mayweather, 18 — half-siblings to Iyanna.