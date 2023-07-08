J+ BOOSTER 2 Portable EV Charger Now Available on Walmart.com

Juice Americas offers ubiquitous availability of rugged, portable two-in-one EV charger by expanding online retailer access

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Juice Americas Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Swiss-based Juice Technology AG – the market leader in portable chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the availability of its rugged, portable two-in-one EV charger, J+ BOOSTER 2, on Walmart.com. This online retailer now joins Amazon in offering the J+ BOOSTER 2 level-2 portable charging station to U.S. consumers of electric vehicles.

“Since our launch into the U.S. market last year the demand for our rugged and reliable portable two-in-one EV charger has been significant,” said Christoph Erni, founder of Juice Americas and Juice Technology. “As a result, we are expanding availability of our J+ BOOSTER 2 beyond Amazon to other leading online retailers including Walmart.com to make purchasing accessible and easy. As more EV consumers look for reliable charging options that can be used at home or on the road, we are delivering portable and rugged convenience unlike any other charging device on the market.”

The J+ BOOSTER 2 level-2, portable charging station is perfect for indoor and outdoor home charging. The UL certified, NEMA 14-50 EV charger includes a wall bracket for compact use at home and a practical carrying case for use on the road. The rugged device, available in 21-foot and 25-foot length options, includes NEMA 14-50 and 5-15 wall socket adapters. Additional adapters for NEMA 5-20, NEMA 6-15, NEMA 6-20, NEMA 6-50 and NEMA TT-30 outlets are also now available.

Rugged, Safe and Reliable

J+ BOOSTER 2 is made from solid, military-grade aluminum. The in-cable control box is so robust that, even if run over by a tank, it still suffers no damage. The included accessories assortment offers eight NEMA-compliant adapter plugs that are easily attached via the J+ CONNECTOR, Juice’s proprietary plug interface.

The patented J+ CONNECTOR is based on proven aerospace engineering and, like the J+ BOOSTER 2, is both waterproof and dustproof. The adapter plugs are coded so that the right charging power is set to be fully automatic at the socket-outlet according to the available socket input current. The unit delivers a charging power ranging from 720 W to 9.6 kW, so users ideally need only about four to six hours to fully charge a vehicle’s battery, depending on the battery pack size.

Pricing and Availability

J+ BOOSTER 2 portable chargers are available now from Walmart.com as well as Amazon with special launch pricing on Walmart.com starting at $519, for a limited time.

J+ BOOSTER 2 – Features and Benefits:

Socket Compatibility: The versatile J+ BOOSTER 2 charging station enables EVs to charge from any conventional household or industrial socket-outlet throughout North America . Power Input: The power input options cover all supply current variants, either 120 V or 240 V, and from 6 to 40 amps. NEMA Compliant: This charging device offers six available adapters compliant with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) standards (NEMA 5-15, NEMA 5-20, NEMA 6-15, NEMA 6-20, NEMA 6-50, NEMA 14-50 and NEMA TT-30), and all are equipped for automatic detection of socket input current. The NEMA 5-15, NEMA 6-15, and NEMA 5-20 adapter plugs are also fitted with the J+ CELSIUS temperature monitoring system. The basic set includes the NEMA 5-15 and NEMA 14-50 adapter plugs. All other adapter plugs are available as extra accessories. Ruggedized Durability: The in-cable control box is waterproof and dustproof (to protection rating IP 67), can be used within an ambient temperature range of -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C), and is driveover-resistant to wheel loads of up to 6,600 lbs. (3 metric tons). Safety: The J+ CELSIUS temperature sensor installed directly at the plug pins protects socket-outlets against overheating. The residual current device integrated into the J+ BOOSTER 2 for fault current protection eliminates the need to install any expensive DC residual current device in the home – saving users considerable extra expense. UL Certified: All electrical devices in the United States and Canada must be safety-certified in accordance with specified national requirements. One authorized testing and certification company is Underwriters Laboratories (UL). UL tests products, components, materials and systems to determine whether they meet specific standards. J+ BOOSTER 2 has been certified by UL and bears the certification mark UL2594 for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) as well as UL2231-1 and -2 for personnel protection for EVSE in full compliance with the two international standards IEC 62196 and IEC 61851-1 and the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive.

About J+

J+ is a brand of Juice Americas Inc. headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and part of the Juice Group, the globally active Swiss producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). J+ is actively marketed in North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It has entered the North American market with a version of the JUICE BOOSTER 2, the most popular portable EV charger in Europe, which has been specially developed for this region as the J+ BOOSTER 2. For more information, visit: https://www.jplus.world/.

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to http://www.juice.world. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

