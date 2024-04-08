J+ BOOSTER 2 with overheating protection

The most important safety feature against overheating is already integrated in household plugs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — J+ Americas Inc. continues to redefine the future of electric mobility by providing cutting-edge charging solutions such as the groundbreaking J+ BOOSTER 2. The extremely robust, highly flexible and totally safe portable charger for electric vehicles (EVs) sets new benchmarks in terms of convenience and durability. The U.S. subsidiary of a Swiss-based pioneer and market leader in portable EV chargers, J+ Americas – has set a benchmark in terms of safety with the patented J+ CELSIUS temperature sensor, which is installed directly at the plug pins and protects the sockets from overheating.

“Our J+ CONNECTOR adapter plugs NEMA 5-15, 6-15, 5-20 and 6-20 are fitted with J+ CELSIUS temperature sensors,” said Michael Boehm, Managing Director of J+ Americas.

If a defined temperature value is exceeded, the plug sends a signal to the control unit, which then pauses the charging process in a controlled manner. Once the temperature has normalized, the charging process is resumed with reduced power. If overheating persists, the charging cycle is completely interrupted after the third attempt for safety reasons.

The early detection of overheating problems not only guarantees the integrity of the domestic installation, but also ensures that the battery is fully charged. It has proven to be an effective solution in practice to avoid the risk of fire and thus significantly increase the level of safety.

Only recently, two major car manufacturers had to recall their 220V/240V compact chargers because they can overheat and damage the charging cable and socket if they are connected to an improper or overburdened socket.

Boehm concludes: “We are constantly improving our products. More mainly requested adapters such as the NEMA 6-50 and NEMA 14-50 will be launched soon with J+ CELSIUS temperature monitoring.”

About J+ Americas

J+ Americas Inc., headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a subsidiary of a leading globally active Swiss manufacturer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

J+ Americas is present on the North American market with the J+ BOOSTER 2, the universal charger for electric cars. The Swiss engineered device charges with up to 40 amps and has a variety of adapter plugs with automatic power detection for virtually all conventional power outlets. It is characterized by comprehensive safety features, such as the active temperature monitoring J+ CELSIUS in household adapter plugs. Its body is military-grade aluminum for extreme ruggedness. With the J+ BOOSTER 2, J+ Americas offers a portable charger for the North American market that is also particularly suitable as a wall charging station.

