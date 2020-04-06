J.K. Rowling Had Coronavirus Symptoms & Reveals the Technique That Helped Her A Lot

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has revealed she had Coronavirus symptoms (but was not tested) and is speaking about the breathing technique that helped her through her illness.

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot,” she tweeted. “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x.”

