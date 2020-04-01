J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub

Click here to read the full article.

J.K. Rowling has launched “Harry Potter at Home,” a digital hub with a cauldron full of treats to keep young children occupied while they are held captive at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The hub, which includes contributions from publishing houses Bloomsbury and Scholastic, has magical craft videos, fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and more for both first-time readers and those already familiar with the wizarding world.

In addition, partnerships with Audible and library book supplier OverDrive are bringing “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” free to homes during April. The audiobook can be streamed for free via the Audible Stories platform, whilst the eBook and audiobook can be borrowed in more than 20 different languages worldwide via the OverDrive library services.

The site, offered free of charge, proclaims: “We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!”

Rowling announced the launch in a tweet Wednesday. “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com,” she wrote.

A statement accompanying the launch stated: “The ‘Harry Potter at Home’ hub aims to help inspire you, your family, your friends, and especially children all around the world to read for pleasure and enjoy the stories, as well as bring some magic-infused joy and entertainment to all the family.”

Rowling and her team had already announced a special, open license for teachers to read the seven Harry Potter books aloud to their pupils in virtual read-a-long sessions on video.

