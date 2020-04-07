J.K Rowling Reveals That She Had All The Symptoms Of Covid-19 But Now She Has Recovered

J.K Rowling (Source: JStone / Shutterstock.com)

Harry Potter series author J.K Rowling revealed on Monday that she had all the symptoms of the novel coronavirus for the past 2 weeks even though she didn’t get tested. She took to announce this on her Twitter handle. Despite this she said, she recovered without any treatment or tests by following her doctor husband Neil Murray to manage her symptoms. She even shared a video of the breathing technique that she said worked miracles on her symptoms as nothing else had. The video is of a doctor from Queens hospital demonstrating a breathing technique that’ll help you clear your respiratory organs.

Check out Jo’s tweet:

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

As you can imagine, there were many who were concerned for the author’s health and send in their concerns and good wishes. She took to Twitter again to calm her fans and said that she has completely recovered and asked people to try out the said method saying that it has no side effects and it’s worth a try.

Take a look:

Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

As Jo said, it couldn’t hurt to try it, right? We’re glad she is feeling better now. The author recently launched a new website called Harry Potter At Home to help engage children while they’re at home. Harry Potter spin-off book, The Tales Of Beedle The Bard has also been turned into audiobook recently and is available on audible. She also has the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them coming up in 2021. The production of the movie was put on hold due to the pandemic.