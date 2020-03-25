J.Lo & A-Rod Prove They See Their Relationship Very Differently In Hilarious ‘Couples Challenge’

J.Lo and A-Rod are giving fans an adorable peek into their relationship and revealing a whole lot more into their love life with a round of rapid-fire questions.

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are quickly becoming Instagram royalty! They’ve been doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic by staying at home and also keeping fans entertained by flooding their social media with TikTok videos and hilarious games like the one A-Rod posted on March 24. The power duo took part in a ‘couples challenge’ where they closed their eyes and fired off answers about their partner by pointing to the other person.

They tested their relationship knowledge in round after round of questions about their significant other which included questions such as who initiated the first kiss, who is more stubborn, who’s the better cook, and who is the funny one. Some of the answers they agreed on like who spends more money which both fingers pointed to JLo and who said “I love you” first which they agreed was A-Rod.

Fans gushed over the adorable clip and rushed to comment which included, “This is so precious ❤️❤️❤️,” from one follower. Another user wrote, “We can say couple goals 😂,” while another added, “Too stinking cute!! Love you guys!!”

The World of Dance host looked stunning as ever as she went makeup free with her hair slicked back in a low bun. She wore a sports top and matching yoga pants which showed off her rock hard abs. She cuddled up on a couch next to the hunky retired New York Yankees player who wore an oversized black hoodie.

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. The Hustlers star shared the amazing news on her Instagram by posting a pic of the enormous engagement ring that Alex gave her. In addition to the photo of the huge rock, J.Lo simply captioned her post, writing, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”