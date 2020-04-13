J.Lo’s surprise reunion with famous ex

There’s no bad blood between Jennifer Lopez and her past boyfriends.

The singer, 51, recently joined her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs for his online dance-a-thon coronavirus fundraiser on the weekend.

They showed off their moves while dancing to Elvis Crespo’s Suavemente on Diddy’s Instagram Live.

Lopez joked that she “probably taught” Diddy, 50, some of his merengue moves.

“Did I teach you that?” she said to the rapper.

Diddy and J Lo are dancing to Suavemente on IG Live with over 100K viewers 😂😂😂😂 They’re raising money towards coronavirus efforts. Dope to see the former couple reunited. pic.twitter.com/1skhHEX3T8 — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) April 12, 2020

Diddy had announced the virtual dance-a-thon on Friday.

“We are having the WORLD’S BIGGEST DANCE-A-THON and YOU ARE ALL INVITED!!!! We are raising much needed money for our healthcare workers in the underserved communities around the country” he wrote on Instagram.

“So let’s ALL DANCE TOGETHER and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them!”

Diddy partnered with Direct Relief, a non-profit that works in the “US and internationally to equip doctors and nurses with lifesaving medical resources to care for the world’s most vulnerable people”, according to its site.

“In the US, Direct Relief is delivering protective masks – along with exam gloves, isolations gowns, and other protective gear to healthcare organisations across the country.

media_camera Jennifer Lopez with Sean “Puffy” Combs in 2000.

“Direct Relief is also staging personal protective equipment with regional response agencies across the world, including in the Caribbean and South America through the Pan American Health Organisation.”

Drake also took part in the dance-a-thon, while appearances were also made by La La Anthony, DJ Khaled, Naomi Campbell, LeBron James and Kelly Rowland.

According to Diddy, over $5 million was raised from the event.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as J.Lo’s surprise reunion with famous ex