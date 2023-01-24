J.P. Wiser's Heads to Hockeytown as the Official Canadian Whisky of the Detroit Red Wings

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ – Corby Spirit and Wine is proud to announce its flag ship brand J.P. Wiser’s the Official Canadian Whisky of the Detroit Red Wings. The multi-year partnership will include several branding placements and activations at Little Caesars Arena, inclusions in Red Wings game broadcasts, and promotions on both J.P. Wiser’s and the Red Wings’ social media channels.

The partnership marks a first between the two iconic brands and neighbours. Rather than partner with a Canadian team, J.P. Wiser’s intentionally selected the Red Wings, given their historical connection. Founded in 1926, the Red Wings originally played home games in J.P. Wiser’s hometown of Windsor, at the Border Cities arena.

J.P. Wiser’s branding will be featured throughout Little Caesars Arena in the form of a branded bar, advertising throughout the venue, and a concourse activation for select home games. J.P. Wiser’s whisky will also be sold at the arena’s four restaurants.

Broadcast assets will include J.P. Wiser’s virtual advertising on the glass behind the goals for select games, and in digitally enhanced dasher board rotation which will be visible during select road games. Radio inclusions will feature local, in-game J.P. Wiser’s commercials on the Detroit Red Wings Radio Network.

On social media, J.P. Wiser’s will conduct a contest for fans to win tickets to several Red Wings home games.

“As a brand, we pride ourselves on rising to the occasion, and our synergies with the Red Wings inspired the partnership,” said Cory Owens, Senior Brand Manager, J.P. Wiser’s. “We are incredibly excited to partner with such an iconic organization that represents the city of Detroit as proudly as we represent Windsor.”

“We’re appreciative of our new partnership with J.P. Wiser’s, and are excited for them to have a strong presence at Little Caesars Arena for years to come,” said Zach Carter, Director of Corporate Partnership Activation for the Detroit Red Wings.

For those looking for a smooth bottle of whisky, J.P. Wiser’s new 10-Year-Old Whisky is available in liquor stores across Canada and the U.S. Please check your local retailer for pricing and availability.

Visit jpwisers.com or follow @JPWisers on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

Please enjoy our products responsibly.

About J.P. Wiser’s

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser’s Whisky is one of Canada’s oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Corby’s portfolio of owned brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser’s®, Lot No. 40®, Pike Creek®, and Gooderham & Worts® Canadian whiskies as well as Lamb’s® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, and Ungava® gin. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, Aberlour® and The Glenlivet® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob’s Creek®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. In 2018, Corby was named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada by The Great Place to Work® Institute Canada for the seventh consecutive year. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

