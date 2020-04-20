Jacinda Ardern eases coronavirus rules after four-week lockdown

Jacinda Ardern has announced the toughest measures from New Zealand‘s coronavirus clampdown will be removed.

The country will end its level four lockdown rules on April 27 and move to level three for at least two weeks.

Under level three lockdown rules, schools will reopen, and more businesses – including the construction and forestry industries – can get back to work. Restaurants and cafes will be able operate for delivery orders only.

A review will be undertaken on May 11 to decide whether to ease restrictions even further.

New Zealand appears to be over the worst of its coronavirus outbreak but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (pictured) says she’s hesitant to lift the strict lockdown measures

The country has seen its infection rate fall since imposing a full-scale lockdown on March 26, the country recorded nine straight days of under 20 new COVID-19 cases, heightening hopes the country’s extreme lockdown will be loosened.

On Monday, health authorities announced a fresh nine cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1440.

Of that, 974 people have recovered from the virus.

With no deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s death toll stands at 12.

The New Zealand Cabinet is meeting on Monday to make a decision on whether to extend the lockdown or reduce the most onerous restrictions.