Jack Black’s shirtless Quarantine Dance takes TikTok by storm
With copious time on his hands, the 50-year-old star and Tenacious D frontman has been polishing his dance skills, and the hilarious results can be seen in a TikTok video that is lifting the spirits of viewers across the globe.
Black made his debut on the video-sharing social networking app, wearing nothing but a Stetson, gym shorts and cowboy boots to perform his “Quarantine Dance.”
In the 30-second freestyle video, which appears to have been filmed in his backyard, Black delivers a series of questionable spins, high-kicks and jumps. He even attempts the Russian squat dance.
He captioned the sequence “Quarantine Dance #reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome”.
As of Wednesday, the video has been viewed more than 2 million times and garnered almost 300,000 “likes.”
Gordon Ramsay, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jason Derulo and Millie Bobby Brown have also been uploading TikTok dances and skits.