Jackery's Solar Generators: Empowering Malaysians with Clean, Safe, and Portable Energy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has announced its official entry into the Malaysian market, the first country in the Southeast Asian market that it has launched operations. This is just the start of Jackery’s global aspirations. Looking ahead, Jackery will enter more markets to bring clean and green energy solutions to the world.

Jackery Solar Generator: Sustainable, safe and portable

Jackery’s Solar Generator, consisting of a portable power station and solar panel, offers new green options for people in need. Equipped with the Solar Generator, customers are able to become self-sufficient through a closed-loop electricity supply. Whether it be for outdoor leisure, home backup, professional work, or industrial applications, Jackery’s range of products guarantees a seamless power supply for a wide array of devices. From smartphones and laptops to refrigerators and electric cooking equipment, Jackery’s offerings cater to diverse power needs. Jackery has achieved remarkable success, selling over 3 million units worldwide and emerging as a global leader in terms of sales and market share.

Jackery: Pioneers in Solar Generators

Jackery is the global leading Solar Generator brand which expertise in it for 11 years. Moreover, its successes have been recognized in over 200 top media and organizations including The New York Times, CNN and Forbes.Last year, Forbes dubbed Jackery’s solar generators “the Apple of portable power devices.”

With the mission of “Bring Green Energy to All”, Jackery is committed to providing clean energy solutions for outdoor living and emergencies while reducing the carbon footprint and environmental impact. The company has received carbon footprint verification from TÜV SÜD for multiple solar panel and portable power products, a remarkable achievement in the solar generator industry. Furthermore, Jackery’s pursuit of sustainable innovation was recognized with the prestigious SEAL Sustainable Product Award for 2023. The company also actively engages in environmental preservation initiatives, partnering with organizations like the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Empowering Malaysia’s Energy Transition

Jackery will be orientated to long-term operational goals and deeply associate themselves with he local consumer groups. Through extensive cooperation with local digital home appliances, outdoor products and other large retailers, the company plans to build a strong channel sales network; and through an extensive after-sales service system will aim for further market expansion.

By providing green, safe, and portable Solar Generators, Jackery can not only support Malaysians’ enjoyment of the outdoor lifestyle, but also serve as emergency backup power for the home.

Customers in Malaysia can now purchase select classic products: Explorer 1000 Pro, 500, 240 portable power station, and the SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel in offline retailers of digital appliances and outdoor products from Sep 15th.The four products are priced at MYR 4399, 2099, 1199 and 1199.

Learn more about the Jackery https://my.jackery.com/

About Jackery

Jackery, the world’s leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to bring green energy to all. Jackery launched the world’s first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world’s first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide and received 58 prestigious international design awards.

