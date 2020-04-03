Jackie Chan tells fans to ‘stay strong’ amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘Protecting yourself is protecting your family’

Jackie Chan is urging people to stay strong amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hong Kong-born action star, 65, shared a personal PSA on Friday. He said that while it’s a challenging time for people — as the number of confirmed cases soared past the 1 million mark globally — we are all in it together. So follow the guidelines to keep you and your loved ones safe.

“I know it’s a very difficult time for everyone right now,” the Rush Hour star said in the social media post. “We all face the same problem: the coronavirus. It’s very important to stay at home with your family and follow the rules of your government. If you have to go out, please remember to wear your face mask and wash your hands frequently. Protecting yourself is protecting your family.”

The marital arts superstar, who has homes around the globe, ended by saying,”Stay safe, stay strong. I truly believe we have a brighter future ahead.”

Chan joins a growing list of celebrities who have made PSAs urging people to stay in and follow the guidelines as the coronavirus spreads around the globe — but with record-breaking numbers in the U.S.

Last month, there were erroneous rumors that Chan had contracted the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China. He took to social media to let his fans know that he was “safe and healthy.”

In late March, Chan was trending again on social media — but that time for a different, even worse reason. An old clip showing police officers being verbally berated was resurfaced. In it, a group of men harassed the officers, trying to get them to fight, and it ended with one person saying to an Asian officer, “Bye, Jackie Chan.”

While it is an old clip. Asians have been harassed over the origins of the coronavirus — and it’s led to hate crimes directed at the community in the United States. Additionally, Asian American businesses suffered — even before governments issued business shutdowns in many parts of the country.

Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim, who has recovered from COVID-19, called for an end to the violence that has resulted due to the racism. He also asked President Trump to stop referring to it as the “Chinese virus.” Jeremy Lin, one of the most prominent Chinese Americans to play in the NBA, expressed a similar sentiment.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.