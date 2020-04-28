Jackie O: The joke on Popstars that would NEVER be allowed on TV today

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson believes there was a moment on the singing competition Popstars, which she hosted in the early 2000s, that would never be allowed to air on television today.

During an interview with comedian Andy Lee on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday, the 45-year-old recalled how one of the Popstars judges once glanced up and down at a female singer’s body as a joke for the camera.

Music executive Chris Moss stood further away than the other judges as they listened to an audition, quite obviously checking out the performer as she sang.

Jackie, who had recently re-watched the footage, said she only just realised how outdated the humour was.

She said it was ‘supposed to be a funny thing’ involving Chris getting ‘busted’ looking when he shouldn’t be.

‘Everyone was laughing at it. And I’m thinking, “Oh god, that just wouldn’t fly now,”‘ she added.

The joke was memorably revisited in a scene in which the Bardot band members watched back their audition footage during a dinner party with the judges.

They all giggled at Chris as his eyes wandered over one of the Popstars hopefuls.

One of the band members could be heard saying: ‘What are you looking at?’

Katie Underwood then poked fun at him by saying: ‘Oh, I love her assets!’

Popstars aired from 2000 to 2002 on Channel Seven, two years before Australian Idol premiered on the same network.

Bardot formed on season one and went on to release a string of hits, including Poison, ASAP and I Need Somebody, before breaking up after almost three years.