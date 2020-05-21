Jackie O’s sex confession: Radio host reveals EXACTLY how long it’s been since she was ‘intimate’

She’s a busy single mother juggling her radio and TV career with raising daughter Kitty, nine.

So, it is no surprise that Jackie ‘O’ Henderson doesn’t have a lot of free time to date.

The 45-year-old surprised her KIIS FM listeners on Thursday when she revealed it has been ‘years’ since she’d last had sex.

‘I bet mine’s been longer than yours,’ the radio star joked when singer Sia admitted she was having a ‘dry spell’.

‘Two years,’ Jackie said, confirming when she’d last been intimate with a partner.

When Sia admitted it had been four years for her, Jackie squealed with joy.

‘Oh my god! Now I don’t feel so bad, thank you Sia,’ she laughed with relief.

Jackie split with her former husband Lee Henderson in October 2018.

She and the British-born photographer continue to amicably co-parent their gorgeous daughter Kitty.

In January she revealed on the Kyle and Jackie O show that she hadn’t slept with anyone since their relationship ended.

It came after she made a grand claim to Karl Stefanovic back in 2019 that ‘this time next year’ she would finally have done the deed.

But when Karl returned to appear on her show in January, Jackie was forced to admit she hadn’t quite kept to her promise.

‘I made a commitment Karl, that within the year I would have had sex with someone,’ she said.

When asked if she had completed the transaction, she dramatically responded: ‘I… did… not.’

‘Not even with yourself?’ her cheeky co-host Kyle asked.

‘With myself, yes, plenty of times! Who needs a man I say,’ Jackie replied.