Jackie Shroff holds baby Tiger and Krishna in his arms in new throwback pic. See here

Actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha, has shared a throwback picture of him and his sister, Krishna, posing with their father, Jackie Shroff. Ayesha took to Instagram and captioned the picture, “Treasure.”

The picture shows Jackie holding Tiger, who appears to be around five years old, and a toddler Krishna in his arms. The post has been ‘liked’ over 20000 times. “This is so cute,” a fan wrote in the comments section. “Lots of love to the Shroff family,” wrote another.

The Shroffs have been separated during the nationwide lockdown, with Jackie stranded at his Khandala farmhouse and the rest in Mumbai. In an interview to SpotboyE, Ayesha said, “He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies.”

While Krishna has been sharing pictures from quarantine with boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger has shared workout videos. Jackie, meanwhile, shared a video from his farm, urging everyone to obey laws and stay indoors. He said in the video, “Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home.”

