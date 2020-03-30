Jackie Shroff is away from family, couldn’t return after lockdown: ‘Ye bahut bada cheez hai bhidu. Stay at home if you are told’

Actor Jackie Shroff is away from his family amid the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The actor was at his second home near Pune when the lockdown was announced last Tuesday and could not leave after that.

Speaking to Radio Nasha’s RJ Anmol over the phone, Jackie said he is all by himself in the house. “Unfortunately, I am not at home. Tiger, Krishna and wife (Ayesha) are at home. I am here at my second house between Pune and Mumbai. The curfew was announced at 12pm and I couldn’t leave after that,” he said.

Jackie added that everyone must follow the rules put in place to fight the virus. “If you don’t have even this little common sense, then the stupidity is quite disappointing. When you are told to stay where you are, the whole world is in crisis, India has more than 100 crore people. We will have to be very careful,” he said.

“Ye bahut bada cheez hai bhidu, bol diya ghar pe baitho toh ghar pe baitho (This is a really big thing, brother. Stay home when you are told to stay at home),” he added.

Jackie is currently living in the home with his driver where they cook vegetables grown in his backyard garden. He is also volunteering to provide food for daily wagers and stray animals who are among the worst hit by the lockdown. He is also working for thalassemia patients who need to get blood transfusions every 15 days.

