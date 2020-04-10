Jacqueline Fernandez does a live chat with Surat Covid-19 survivor, busts myths

As the nation observes complete lockdown and fights coronavirus pandemic amid a flood of fake news and myths being circulated, Jacqueline Fernandez decided to do her bit in contributing to the fight against the pandemic. She conducted an Instagram live chat with Surat’s first Covid-19 patient, 21-year-old Rita Bachkaniwala.

Rita, who is a pastry chef, had come to Mumbai from London. In the chat, she said that she came out clear at the thermal test points at the airport. “From my symptoms, doctors say I might have contracted it from airport or airplane. Places are infected. When I landed in India on 14, I had no symptoms – no cough no temperature at airport and later, I had a temperature on February 16. I called the helpline and was advised to take the test.”

Jacqueline then asked her what should a person do if they have the symptoms. Suggesting one should immediately report to the authorities, Rita said, “Self isolation is the first thing you do. I did not meet my parents and did everything by myself. That’s how they were not infected. I had symptoms and decided to go to the hospital. The hospital had all facilities – isolation ward, AC, bathroom, heater for hot water inside my room. There was also a small balcony kind of place where I could take a walk.”

Also read: Kapil Sharma to shoot fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show from home, without live audience: report

Asked if the treatment or experiencing the disease was very painful, Rita said, “Breathlessness happens when it spreads. I reported promptly and my infection was detected when it was still only in the throat. It had not reached the lungs till then. I did experience oxygen shortage which caused a lot of fatigue.” She further said that she spent 14 days in the hospital and was discharged when her tests came negative twice.

Asked to share her message for people getting depressed during the lockdown or in quarantine, Rita said, “You are not stuck inside, you are safe inside.”

About her chat with Rita, Jacqueline told Hindustan Times, “I love the fact that officials have actually been there for the people who are suffering and who have contracted it. A lot of people are scared of it like they are scared that it’ll be the end of the world if they get it but they don’t get it that there are specialists out there to take care.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more