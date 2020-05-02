Jacqueline Fernandez is all praise for Salman Khan’s ripped physique and we totally agree — view pic | Bollywood Life

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. His hard work, his perseverance have inspired millions all across the globe. The actor works relentlessly, and his fitness routines have been incorporated by many youngsters who idolize him. Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the Dabangg actor from his gym. She heaped praises for him and we cannot agree more. Also Read – Salman Khan turns matchmaker for Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda, Daisy Shah-Sunil Grover in Bulbul Marriage Hall

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of Salman Khan and his ripped physique has got us drooling. Salman could be seen sporting a beard and he looks more handsome than ever. His picture is all sweaty from a recent workout but he looks determined and happy with the grilling. Jacqueline heaped praises for the actor saying, “Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe! #lockdown #pyaarkarona.” Have a look at Salman’s pic here: Also Read – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan chilling at home and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ adorable moment went viral this week

Also Read – ‘There’s no shortcut to go viral. If there was one, I would’ve asked Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan,’ says YouTuber Amit Bhadana [Exclusive]

Earlier Salman Khan had shared a post saying that Jacqueline was clicking pictures “Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke.” He had mentioned that she will later upload one more picture on her Instagram handle and guess what? She just did. He had captioned the image saying, “Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke… she took one more after that which she will post on her own! @jacquelinef143.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is stationed at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel. The actress was in the area for professional reasons when the lockdown was announced and hence moved into his farmhouse. On the work front, Salman was to be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai while Jacqueline’s Mrs Serial Killer released just yesterday on the leading OTT platform.

What do you have to say about Salman’s picture? Let us know by tweeting to us @Bollywood_life.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.