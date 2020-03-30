Jacqueline Fernandez on her OTT debut, Mrs. Serial Killer: I don’t know if the critics will notice my layers, but they’ll definitely notice my guts [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Jacqueline Fernandez is by far one of the biggest A-list celebs we have in Bollywood today. She’s one of the biggest female draws in mainstream Bollywood and she wears her hardcore commercial-cinema tag as a badge of honour and we love her for that. But, there’s a section of the media who looks down upon commercial cinema, and a handful of their ardent followers from the pseudo-intellectual zone of the audience, who’ve bracketed (somewhat unfairly) Jacqueline as a weak performer who’s only good at dancing and appearing bewitching on screen, but lacking the ability to impress in her main craft — acting. It’s a very unjust criticism, especially when she hasn’t tried her hand at diverse roles and different cinematic treatments. Also Read – Gauahar Khan shows off her sexy moves on Badshah’s Genda Phool

Well, Jacqueline Fernandez will finally get a golden opportunity to silence her naysayers with her next project, Mrs. Serial Killer, an upcoming web film on the world's biggest OTT platform. Speaking about the project in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the drop-dead gorgeous actress cited it as the one that has all the elements to finally make people sit up and take notice of her "guts", if not the layers she possesses in her craft.

"I don't know if they'll (critics) notice that I have layers to my performamces, but they'll definitely notice that I have guts. It's really, really not easy for someone very mainstream and commercial as myself to take this on. Like, when I was doing Mrs. Serial Killer, a lot my contemporaries and people I work with were like, 'Why would you do this, why would you do a digital film?' The reality is that I just don't see that. No matter who is telling me this, I just didn't get it, I just didn't understand it because OTT is so huge. It's just started now and it's become such a rage, then what could happen in five years' time? So, it's better to be jumping onto this early and be ahead of everyone than. Yes, it's a new concept for the audience and for people in mainstream or commercial Bollywood films actually turning to OTT, and maybe it's too early to tell, but I have a good feeling about it. I think that it's not only opening the doors to us as actors to do new thinks, but it's also opening the doors to so much new talent, which is what I noticed in Mrs. Serial Killer. All of a sudden there were these new technicians and new actos on board and a just a completely different story. I've never heard a narration like that before when I've done mainstream films."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez's first Bollywood single, Mere Angne Mein, which she shot alongside Bigg Boss 13's runner up, Asim Riaz, has become a viral sensation, having crossed 38 million views in no time. The actress will next be seen in the web series, Mrs. Serial Killer, where she's looking to showcase the depths of her talent, which usually don't get a chance to come to the forefront in the mainstream films (as much as we love them) that Jacqueline usually does. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest scoops and updates.

