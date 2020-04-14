Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her low days: ‘I rarely tell anyone about my problems, other than my therapist’

Jacqueline Fernandez might look happy and chirpy all the time, but that doesn’t mean she has no bad days. In a recent interview, she said that being around people makes getting through the tough times easier.

“I think those (dull) days happen all the time. It is also because we are in an industry where everyday there is speculation or rumours, and then there is social media. You have access to so much information on what people think about you, say about you, it is on a public platform,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Though Jacqueline is not happy all the time, she rarely expresses her feelings to anyone, except her therapist. “We have those days too. I don’t verbalise it but sometimes just having people around is nice. I might not tell them about my problems; I rarely do, except with my therapist. But at the same time, just having people around you makes you forget about these problems,” she said.

Jacqueline, who moved to Mumbai from her native Sri Lanka more than a decade ago to make a career in Bollywood, did not have people around in the beginning. “For the longest time, I haven’t had people around. I literally lived on my own, I have learned to deal with issues on my own. But now with people around, it is settling and peaceful for me,” she said.

Also see: Sidharth Malhotra crashes rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani’s live chat, showers her with compliments

Jacqueline was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was directly released on Netflix and despite getting panned by critics, it was one of the most watched films in India on the streaming platform.

Jacqueline has another Netflix film titled Mrs Serial Killer lined up for release. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film will see her go the extra mile to save her husband, who has been wrongly framed for serial murders.

Follow @htshowbiz for more