Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on the failure of Drive: ‘I genuinely feel it was meant to be a commercial, theatrical release, and that was the intention’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

After much initial struggle, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as a bonafide A-lister in Bollywood. Today, she’s a huge name in commercial cinema, having being a part of several big hits, with several biggies lined up in her kitty. However, even the biggest of stars witness missteps in their careers, and Jacqueline is no different. One such recent misfire was the actress’ OTT debut, Drive, which co-starred Sushant Singh Rajput and was produced by Karan Johar, under his Dharma production banner. The film was severely panned by those who watched it, and ended up being one of its streaming service’s least conducive ventures.

However, Jacqueline Fernandez has a different take behind the failure of Drive. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the gorgeous actress revealed that Drive should have always been screened in theatres, but she understood why the producers opted for an online release given what went on behind the scenes, and that it was a learning curve for her.

“See, I genuinely feel Drive was meant to be a commercial, theatrical release, and that was the intention. I don’t it’s anything to be disappointed about. You just kind of learn, that’s the growth of an artiste — sometimes, things are appreciated and sometimes, things are not and you’ve just got to learn from that and move and not get stuck in only the negatives. The producers and everyone else, I think, had to do what they had to do and they did their best having really seen the backstories of everything that was going on. Everyone worked their hardest and tried their best. Sometimes, certain films have certain destinies and because there’s no formula in our art form — that’s just the way it is and we’ve got to take it as well as we take the hits. We’ve got to take the not so successful films as well.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez’s first Bollywood single, Mere Angne Mein, which she shot alongside Bigg Boss 13’s runner up, Asim Riaz, has become a viral sensation, having crossed 38 million views in no time. The actress will next be seen in the web series, Mrs. Serial Killer, where she’s looking to showcase the depths of her talent, which usually don’t get a chance to come to the forefront in the mainstream films (as much as we love them) that Jacqueline usually does. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest scoops and updates.

Also, vote for the Social Media Queen below: