Jacqueline Jossa SPLITS from husband Dan Osborne after lockdown ‘magnified’ issues in their marriage

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline

Jacquline Jossa has reportedly split from her husband Dan Osborne.

It is claimed that their marriage became ‘unworkable’ while in lockdown and the former TOWIE star, 28, is believed to have left their family home. 

The couple’s relationship has been plagued with cheating allegations and tensions between the pair have reportedly been taking there toll. 

A source said: ‘Jac and Dan have had their problems but lockdown magnifies everything. She needs breathing space.’

‘Jac and Dan have had their fair share of problems for the past couple of years but obviously lockdown magnifies everything.

‘There’s still a lot of love there but quite simply, Jacqueline needs some breathing space.   

MailOnline have contacted representatives for Jacqueline and Dan.  

