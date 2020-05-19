Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, Shows Off Impressive Arm Strength While Doing Pushups To Downward Dogs

Jada Pinkett Smith is putting her time in quarantine and her ‘fluffy, comfy socks’ to good use with incredible video workouts that show off her incredible strength and amazing fit figure.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, is one strong lady! The actress took to Instagram to share her latest workout video that she recorded while at home in quarantine and this one combines the good old-fashioned push-up move and the fantastic yoga pose, downward dog! In the clip, she can be seen in a push-up position while wearing a white baseball cap, a white sports bra, white leggings, and white socks, right before she rises up into the downward dog pose. She does it over and over again without a problem, proving her arm strength is out of this world! “All you need is some fluffy, comfy socks😜Happy Monday Beauties💕,” Jada captioned the video.

Once the video went public, Jada’s followers left comments applauded the fit mother. “You inspire me to the core,” one wrote while another suggested she release her own workout video. “Awesome core Jada. You make it look easy woman lol 😍” a third commented while another admitted to loving seeing Jada’s “physical strength on top of her mental strength.” Other fans left flexing arm emojis to further show appreciation for her strength.

Before Jada’s latest video, she shared a different workout clip that included her daughter Willow, 19, on May 7. In the clip, they are both doing intense crunches while listening to a trainer off-screen and using thick books in place of heavy weights. “A lil mother/daughter Mother’s Day prep,” Jada captioned the post, proving she enjoys staying fit not just during solo workouts but family ones too!

We always walk away feeling amazed at Jada’s capabilities in every fitness video she posts and it leaves us wanting more! We look forward to seeing what else she has up her sleeve in the near future while she stays safe at home.