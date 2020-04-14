Jada Pinkett Smith Grunts Through The Ultimate Bodyweight Workout As She Drags Herself Along The Floor

Jada Pinkett Smith’s intense at-home workout only required a towel, her floor, strong biceps and willpower! The actress demonstrated the unique workout move in a new Instagram video.

No equipment? No excuses. Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, proved that you can still get in a full-body workout while quarantining with just a towel and slippery floor. Facing the floor, Jada positioned herself on top of a short towel with her stomach, hips and shins slightly raised, which the Girls Trip star demonstrated in a video that she shared to Instagram on April 13. Just think of how you’d execute a half-pushup!

In that position, Jada used her arms to drag herself and the towel across the floor, relying on her core strength to get from point A to B. While this may seem like an easy enough workout, Jada’s grunts — and Instagram caption — suggested otherwise.

“Chile … What a towel on the floor will do!,” Jada captioned the video. We’ll take her word for it! The Red Table Talk host was rocking a mesh sports bra in the clip, which revealed her impressively toned back muscles. Jada is clearly taking advantage of her time at home amid her quarantine. She soaked in a much-deserved bath and showed off her gorgeous, makeup-free face in a photo shared on April 10. Jada is giving fans much needed inspiration on how to spend their quarantines!

The Smith family sure is fit! Jada and Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith, 19, has inherited her mother’s strength. Willow has shown off impressive yoga poses on her Instagram, one of which requires balancing on just her forearms! This pose (the “flying crow”) was shown on the April 7 episode of her family’s Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk. Willow credited going cold turkey on smoking weed as the reason she’s become quite the yoga expert.

“I know it sounds so cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking I started doing a lot of yoga,” Willow revealed on the show. “And I just excelled. Cuz I was putting all of my energy into that. Like I wasn’t doing anything else and I was like wow, what if I was doing this with everything?” Jada gushed about how she was “really proud” of Willow!