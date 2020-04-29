Jada Pinkett Smith realized in lockdown that she does not know Will Smith ‘at all’

Jada Pinkett Smith has realized that she doesn’t know Will Smith ‘at all’ despite the fact they have been married for 23 years.

The 48-year-old actress made the confession during her upcoming Red Table Talk as she reflected and discussed how relationships can have new pressure points amidst the current coronavirus lockdown.

On a new episode of her Facebook Watch show, which is titled How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine, she said: ‘One of the things I realize is that I don’t know Will at all … It’s challenging.’

Getting candid: Jada Pinkett Smith has realized that she doesn’t know Will Smith ‘at all,’ she revealed on her Facebook Live show Red Table Talk

The mother of two noted: ‘You’re forced to look at things differently.

Jada revealed: ‘The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends, right? Because you get into all of these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be.

She told her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith: ‘So Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself, right, and us building a friendship along the way.’

Side by side: The dynamic duo have been married since 1997 and are pictured together last may at the Los Angeles premiere of his Aladdin remake

In the new Red Table Talk she reflected and discussed how relationships can have new pressure points amidst the current coronavirus lockdown

Jada added: So let me tell you, that’s been something, to be married to somebody for 20-some odd years and realize: “I don’t know you and you don’t know me.” And also realizing too, there’s an aspect of yourself you don’t know either.’

Jada interviewed ‘world renowned intimacy counselor’ Michaela Boehm on the panel, and notes that she is a ‘personal counselor for Will and I both’.

Michaela discussed the different responses to stress, breaking them down into ‘fight,’ ‘flight,’ and ‘freeze.’

Jada acknowledged that ‘I go straight to fight, as Michaela knows. I’m really kind of in a position where that is really not the option, you know what I mean?’

Her coping mechanism involves ‘having to really just take a breath, take a minute, sit on my hands before I say or do anything – recognizing I’m in fight, so be quiet, don’t say anything.’

‘Then, just giving myself time until I can get into a different space, and really having to talk myself down from, there’s no controlling it. There’s nothing to conquer and beat. This is about understanding.’