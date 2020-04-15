Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Has The Hots For Gov. Andrew Cuomo: ‘I Don’t Miss A Press Conference’

When Jada Pinkett Smith reunited with her ‘Girls Trip’ co-stars, the foursome opened up about their celebrity crushes — and Jada’s revelation was surprising.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, may be married to Will Smith, but she has the hots for another famous man — and the revelation took fans by surprise. Jada reunited with her Girls Trip costars Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, and during their April 15 conversation, the foursome opened up about their celebrity crushes. “My celebrity crush right now, Governor [Andrew] Cuomo,” Jada laughed sheepishly while talking about the New York politician, who has gained popularity on the internet for his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress added, “I don’t miss a press conference when Cuomo is on. I’m like, ‘Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.’” The other ladies also revealed which celebs they had the hots for, with Tiffany answering, “I like John Carlos Stanton, number 27 of the New York Yankees. I think he’s very handsome.” When the tables turned on Ms. Latifah to answer the question, her response was also surprising.

“I like the girl,” Queen began. “She’s a Brazilian model.” Jada responded with. “Ooh! You’re talking Adriana Lima. She’s a cutie.” The “U.N.I.T.Y” rapper agreed with her sentiments and added that Adriana, 38, has “that fire” about her. Other stars that the 4 ladies dished on from a crush angle included hunky Henry Cavill, 36, and the Governor of California Gavin Newson, 52.

Red Table Talk has no doubt been a place where celebs can come to unwind and open up about things that they may not do on other forums. This was famously done by Jordyn Woods, 22, last year when she sat down with Jada to discuss the aftermath of what allegedly went down between her and Khloe Kardashian‘s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, at a house party.

Jada’s daughter Willow Smith, 19, also got candid on the show about how she quit smoking weed for months and the positive benefits she’s experienced ever since. “I know it sounds so cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking I started doing a lot of yoga,” she revealed. “And I just excelled. Cuz I was putting all of my energy into that. Like I wasn’t doing anything else and I was like wow, what if I was doing this with everything?”