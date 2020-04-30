Jada Pinkett Smith says she discovered she doesn’t know husband Will Smith at all

She spilled what life at home is like during the coronavirus pandemic on her “Red Table Talk” show, telling her daughter, Willow, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, that life got so busy, she doesn’t know the true guy underneath his big personality.

“I gotta be honest. I think one of the things that I’ve realized is that I don’t know Will at all,” Pinkett Smith told her guest, Pastor John Gray. “I feel like there’s a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head, and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner; that’s not who your partner is.”

Though the two share two children and have been married for decades, Pinkett Smith said the two are “going through the process of having to dissolve all of those stories and all the ideas of Will,” in order to really know who he is.

“This is intimacy,” Pinkett Smith said. “Just being able to get to who our loved ones are beyond that which we have perceived.”