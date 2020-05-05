Jadon Sancho pictured returning to training with Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has been pictured training with Borussia Dortmund for the first time since German football was shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

German clubs have been back in training since last month with restrictions ahead of a planned return to full training and then games later this month. The Bundesliga is set to get the green light to return on May 15 with the German government poised to agree on measures to further ease the coronavirus lockdown.

Three Cologne players tested positive for Covid-19 last week but other clubs are continuing to train with players and staff getting regular tests, and Dortmund are one of those preparing for their long-awaited return to the pitch.

Jadon Sancho has been pictured back in Borussia Dortmund training since the shutdown

The £100m Manchester United target looked focused as Dortmund ran through some drills

Sancho was pictured in training on Monday doing some light ball work as Dortmund try and get their star names back up to speed after a lengthy absence.

The England star was joined in the session by the likes of Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels and Mario Gotze.

It appeared the players were going through some drills while maintaining a safe distance from each other to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Lucien Favre’s side are currently four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich but there are still nine games to be played.

Reuters are reporting that measures to control the spread of the coronavirus will be eased in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday.

The state premiers are expected to give the green light for large shops to reopen, probably from May 11, and also allow the Bundesliga to resume matches under strict conditions without fans in stadiums.

Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze looked to be in an upbeat mood during one training exercise

Defender Mats Hummels looked to feel the effects of a long time without intense training

Star striker Erling Haaland looked to be delighted to be back out on the training ground

It remains to be seen just how many Dortmund training sessions Sancho will be part of, given his continuous links to a move away.

Dortmund placed a £100million price tag on the England international earlier this season with several European clubs desperate to sign him.

Manchester United are the favourites to sign the winger while Chelsea and Real Madrid are also keen on Sancho, who has had another outstanding season in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old netted 14 league goals and provided 16 assists before the season was suspended due to coronavirus.

His deal with Dortmund runs until 2022 meaning the German side are not under pressure to sell immediately but could face losing him for nothing if he refuses to sign new terms.