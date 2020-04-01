Jai Mummy Di: Sonnalli Seygall talks about the film’s box office failure, says, ‘I was very low when it happened’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Sonnalli Seygall, who was last seen in Jai Mummy Di with Sunny Singh, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon, has opened up on the box office failure of her film. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Sonnalli revealed that she was feeling very low when the film did not work well at the box office. She failed to understand what went wrong producer Luv Ranjan‘s Jai Mummy Di, with whom has earlier worked with on films like Pyaar Ka Punchama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actress further said that she is now over the box office failure of Jai Mummy Di and is in a better state. Also Read – Main Tujhko Yaad Karta Hoon: Shaan’s mellifluous vocals will transcend you back to the beautiful indie-pop era

Watch Bollywoodlife’s exclusive interview with Sonnalli Seygall to know what she said:

On being asked about what went wrong with Jai Mummy Di, Sonnalli told us, “Honestly, I know it and I don’t know it. We made a film, which is really nice. I got appreciation for my look but I don’t know what went wrong. I really can’t pinpoint. Nowadays, you really don’t know what works with the audience and what doesn’t. I was thinking a lot for answers during January. Right now, I am over that phase. I was very low when that happened. I was going through that phase, but now I have pulled myself back.” Also Read – Jai Mummy Di: Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall’s film gets LEAKED online by Tamilrockers

Earlier, before the film’s release, Sonnalli had exclusively told us about the reaction to her film’s trailer. “People are excited to see me and Sunny. In fact, when the poster was released or even before, when the film was announced, the kind of love we got on social media was very interesting as people had loved our chemistry from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and they remembered Chauka and Supriya. So, that was very thrilling. My character from the film is something I have never played before. She is called Saanjh and she is a desi girl from Lajpatnagar who moves to Ghaziabad, so there is a certain desiness to her.” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s next, Love Aaj Kal trailer, Asim Ria’s marriage

