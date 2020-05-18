Jailed Saudis Seek Influence in Washington to Counter Crown Prince

Ms. Fontenrose, who is not working on behalf of any of the detained Saudis, said that in some ways, the pressures on Prince Mohammed make this “look like an opportune time to press” him to release prisoners. But she suggested that American lobbyists and lawyers might have a hard time convincing the Trump administration of “the compelling reason for this to become a priority when the United States and Saudi Arabia have so many other topics” of more urgent geopolitical concern to address.