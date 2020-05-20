Jaime King granted temporary restraining amid domestic violence filing, Kyle Newman hits back at her ‘false claims’

Jaime King was granted a temporary restraining order against estranged husband Kyle Newman. However, the director is firing back at her “false claims.”

On Monday, King filed for divorce from the director after 12 years of marriage. The model and actress also filed for a domestic violence prevention petition. According to People, a judge approved the order to be held until a hearing on June 8. King’s filing for an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation was “denied without prejudice.” The couple share two sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4, who are in Newman’s custody.

“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond,” a spokesperson for Newman told Yahoo Entertainment on Tuesday.

“As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care,” Newman’s rep continued. “As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

According to People, the Black Summer actress is “distraught.”

A rep for King has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Newman, 44, and King, 41, met in 2005 on set of Fanboys, which he directed. They wed in 2007. It’s unclear when the stars separated, but they haven’t appeared on each other’s social media accounts in months. The last family photo was shared by Newman during a February trip to Canada.

King frequently posts about her children, most recently, on Mother’s Day.

“I am incredibly blessed to be your mama,” she wrote. “May I always hold for you and be the safest space that you know… with happiness, peace, unconditional loving, support, laughter, abundance, understanding, joy and hearing and seeing you for you forever.” Newman didn’t appear in her photo montage.

The director has been sharing photos this week with the boys, but neither he nor King has directly addressed their split on social media.

Watch — Jaime King files for divorce from Kyle Newman:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: