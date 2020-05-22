Jaime King’s Estranged Husband Accuses Her of Drug Abuse in Child Custody Filing

The divorce between Jaime King and estranged husband Kyle Newman is heating up.

On Friday, the director filed for primary physical custody of their two sons, James, 6, and Leo, 4. In the court documents obtained by E! News, Newman is accusing the Hart of Dixie star of “chronic” drug and alcohol abuse and claims she “spent the last decade high.” He alleges that her drugs of choice are Adderall and Clonazepam, which he states in the filing are occasionally mixed with alcohol.

Per the documents, Newman claims that he’s tried to help his wife overcome her addiction on multiple occasions, but she refuses any assistance. He also claims that Jamie’s alleged addiction got so out of hand, that he and 14 of her friends initiated an intervention in January with the hopes of convincing her to go to rehab.

Newman says he offered an “ultimatum”—either Jaime was to seek treatment “or the kids and I need to leave for their own safety.”

However, their actions were for naught as the 41-year-old allegedly left the treatment facility because they wouldn’t allow her to check-in while in possession of pills.

Not long after, Newman describes one occasion when Jaime was working in Canada and asked if their two children, James and Leo, could stay with her for three weeks. He says in the filing that he acquiesced to her request and allowed the visit, but King allegedly sent the boys back after just three days.

He claims that her excuse for shortening their stay was that she was under the influence of booze and alcohol, in addition to having an affair.

Jaime’s rep denied Kyle’s allegations in a statement to E! News, which read, “This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system. Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime shared legal custody of their two children. The temporary domestic violence restraining order remains in place to protect Jaime.”

On Monday, May 18, Jaime filed for divorce, accused Kyle of taking their sons to Pennsylvania without her consent and requested a restraining order against him. Per her request for a restraining order, she alleges that throughout their marriage he’s demonstrated “abusive behavior,” staged a “fake intervention” and attempted to “wreak havoc” on her career. Moreover, she alleges that he’s actively preventing her from communicating with their sons over FaceTime.

According to the documents filed by Newman’s legal representative, his allegations are supported by the testimony of two nannies and Jaime’s former assistant. The long-term physical custody status will be determined at a later date, but for now, E! News has learned that the judge is allowing Kyle to keep their boys in Pennsylvania.

In a previous statement from the director’s spokesperson, he shared, “As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

This contentious divorce comes more than 13-years after the couple wed. In total, they were together for 15-years.