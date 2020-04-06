Jake Gyllenhaal Responds to Reports That He Displays Framed Photos of Himself In His Home

Last year, a report emerged from an art gallery that Jake Gyllenhaal often frames photos of himself to display at home.

Well, in his Another magazine cover story, Jake actually responded to the “nonsensical story.”

“Oh god. What do you want to know about a nonsensical story? So what I think happened is – because I can safely say here that I don’t have any framed photographs of myself in my apartment – is that I have a production office, and at the production office we have posters of my movies,” Jake told Another mag about the Page Six story that was published last year.

