Jake Gyllenhaal Sang A New Song About Love In The Age Of Quarantine And Put It On His Instagram
A multi-hyphenate national treasure!
When it comes to talent, Jake Gyllenhaal has it in spades. Not only is he a great actor.
But, he is also a pretty good singer. And if you’ve only seen him sing on SNL in the “Airport Sushi” skit, then you need to check him out belting “Finishing the Hat,” from when he starred in the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George.
Well yesterday, Jake showed of his singing talents once again by performing a new song called “Across the Way” and posting it on his Instagram.
The song — which Jake performed as a way to raise money for 24 Hours Play — was written by musical theater songwriters Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, then rehearsed, and recorded by him all within a 24-hour time frame.
And the song is, of course, pretty topical. It tells the story of a man stuck inside his house, because of the quarantine, falling in love with a girl who lives across the street.
Jake captioned the post by saying how honored he was to have worked with the two songwriters and urged people to donate if the could:
A love song in the age of quarantine, this is ‘ACROSS THE WAY’ from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for the @24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way! If you can, please donate to @24hourplays.
You can watch the full performance of “Across the Way” below:
Also, you can donate to 24 Hour Plays here.
