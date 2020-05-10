Jake Gyllenhaal Sang A New Song About Love In The Age Of Quarantine And Put It On His Instagram

Jake captioned the post by saying how honored he was to have worked with the two songwriters and urged people to donate if the could:

A love song in the age of quarantine, this is ‘ACROSS THE WAY’ from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for the @24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way! If you can, please donate to @24hourplays.