Jake Miller Channeled His ‘Inner Justin Timberlake’ To Create A ‘New Sound’ On ‘SAVED ME’

With his uplifting new song, Jake Miller is ready to embark on the ‘first chapter of a new era,’ and he tells us what inspired ‘SAVED ME,’ how his family is helping him through quarantine, and more.

If there is anything that’s going to get us through this period, it’s family and gratitude. Thankfully for Jake Miller, he has both. The Miami-raised, multi-instrumentalist/singing sensation has just released his new song, “SAVED ME,” and it’s exactly what we need right now. “SAVED ME” is an intimate confession paired with a bouncy dance groove, accentuated by heavenly backing vocals and production that feels like the first rays of sunlight after an exhaustingly long night. Jake’s voice deftly conveys the emotional range of the song, staying grounded when admitting that “these last couple years f—ing sucked,” while soaring when showing appreciation for that one who “makes me smile on my darkest days.”

For fans of Jake Miller (“The Millertary”), the song might be a surprise. “This song marks the first chapter of this new era,” he tells HollywoodLife over email. “Most of the songs are pop-leaning melodies on top of trap drums and 808s. It’s definitely a new sound for me, but not too far from what my fans are used to. I think it’s the perfect balance to show my growth and evolution as an artist.”

Jake’s evolution has taken him to new heights – and new platforms. While under quarantine with his family, Jake has started up a TikTok account and it’s one of the best things on the Internet. Though he’s unveiled his Coronavirus-themed “Quarantunes” on the platform, the real joy is watching him get his family involved in the videos. He tells HollywoodLife what it was like to start up the account, the inspiration behind his new song, and why a Miami guy like himself ended up making a TikTok shirt while wearing a Toronto Blue Jays baseball jersey.

HollywoodLife: “SAVED ME” talks about “that person who came along and pulled me out of a dark place.” If you want to keep that person’s identity a secret, what inspired you to put these sentiments in a song?

Jake Miller: When you’re in a good head space and a good mental state, you want to tell everyone. Not to brag or make other people jealous, but to show people that you can bounce back from anything. For a few years, I was haunted by a past relationship and it really messed me up for a while. It was a strange, dark time that I never thought I would be able to pull myself out of. But I met somebody who turned everything around and makes me happier than ever, and all I want to do is write and sing about it.

That bridge in the song is something special. Was there something particular that inspired it or did you just decide one day “hey, let’s make a part of the song that sounds like a ‘smile wrapped in a rainbow’”?

I was messing around with piano chords and knew that I wanted a chord change in the bridge. When that moment hits, it’s like a wave that hits you. I tried to channel my inner Justin Timberlake on that bridge.

This is the lead single off of your forthcoming EP. What can fans expect on this project? Will it be more introspective songs like this?

This song marks the first chapter of this new era. Most of the songs are pop-leaning melodies on top of trap drums and 808s. It’s definitely a new sound for me, but not too far from what my fans are used to. I think it’s the perfect balance to show my growth and evolution as an artist.

You’ve also taken over TikTok, specifically with your family and “Quarantunes.” First off, how excited were your parents when you pitched them the idea of doing these videos with you?

My family had so much fun making those videos. The second I got home, my sister convinced me to get a TikTok so I said why not. As my family and I started making more videos, we all became more and more addicted. More than anything, it was a great way for the whole family to pass the time and be goofy together for a couple hours.

How does a guy from Florida end up a Toronto Blue Jays fan? Is baseball the thing you’ve been missing most due to the quarantine?

That Blue Jays jersey was given to me by a fan outside a show in Toronto! And believe it or not, I’ve been throwing the baseball outside almost every day since quarantine started.

“SAVED ME” is out now.