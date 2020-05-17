Jake Ryan From “Sixteen Candles” Has A Grown Daughter And She’s A Beautiful Model
Like father, like daughter.
If you were alive in the ’80s, you almost definitely remember Michael Schoeffling as Jake Ryan in John Hughes’ Sixteen Candles.
If you weren’t alive back then, let me tell you — people couldn’t stop talking about how good-looking and cool the dude was. Like, he seriously hit a nerve.
Lots of people think Sixteen Candles was the only movie Michael was in, but he was actually in nine others, including Mermaids opposite Winona Ryder.
The reason people may have forgotten his other films is because, in 1991, he quit acting and moved back east somewhere with his model/actor wife Valerie C. Robinson to open a woodworking shop and raise a family.
Since then, he has done such an amazing job of staying off the grid and out of the public eye that he’s basically the J.D. Salinger of ’80s hunks.
But wait! Before you angrily click out of this post, know that I do have a bit of an update about Michael in 2020 for you. And that is…
Michael’s daughter Scarlett is all grown up and is a professional model in New York.
And — as you can see — the genetics are officially ridiculous with this family.
Scarlett has appeared in a lot of ad campaigns, including this hair commercial:
Here she is in some kind of model-y video, I dunno:
In addition to modeling, Scarlett is following in her parents’ footsteps as an actor. She will appear in an episode of Billions as well as the upcoming movie Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story.
A look through her Instagram reveals that she also has a pretty good sense of humor.
She also shared a 👀 story: “I used to have a gap between my front two teeth. My Mom said that Madonna had a gap in her front teeth. My Mom was mad at Madonna because she flirted with my Dad on the set of a movie. So she took me to a dental surgeon and had my gap removed. Now my front teeth overlap because they don’t have space. This could have all been avoided if Madonna didn’t flirt with my Dad.”
And while she hasn’t posted any recent photos of her dad, she did post this one of her with him when she was a lil’ baby.
Plus this Christmas shot from yesteryear with her dad, mom, and brother Zane.
So that’s your — sorta — update on Michael Schoeffling. Truth be told, it doesn’t sound like we should expect to see much of Michael in the public eye moving forward, but the same can’t be said for Scarlett, whose star appears to be on the rise!
