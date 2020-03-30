Jamai 2.0 actor Ravi Dubey and wife Sargun Mehta’s latest video is too cute to handle | Bollywood Life

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are the cutest couple of telly town. Their love story has been no less than a fairy tale. They tied the knot on December 7, 2013. Ravi and Sargun played on-screen husband and wife in a serial, 12/24 Karol Bagh. Since then began a beautiful love story. The two often post some really pretty pictures together and they are just pure couple goals. Their Instagram pictures are a proof that they are just so perfect together. Their videos together are surely a must watch and recently while being quarantine Sargun Mehta posted a really funny video. The coronavirus pandemic has been a major concern for the world. The deadly virus has been spreading fast and has affected a lot of people. Many have lost their life and the outbreak has also increased in India. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Also Read – Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta pen down heartfelt messages for birthday boy Ravi Dubey

Hence, many celebrities have been sharing their quarantine routine with their fans but recently what took our attention is Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's hilarious video. Sargun Mehta posted their video on Instagram where she and Ravi are seen doing really funny actions. Sargun is seen sitting on Ravi's back and he has turned a horse for his lady love. Along with the video, she wrote, "Are you entertained yet… ki iss bechaare se aur tiktok banwaun ??? @tiktok @indiatiktok @ravidubey2312 are you my friend ?"

Well, we totally loved this couple and their quarantine period.

