James Cawley Obituary | Afro

James J. Cawley of Media, Pa. died suddenly on April 7, 2021, at age 78. He is survived by his wife Nancy; his four children: Nancy (Shawn Burton) of Jacksonville Beach, Fl., Jim (Lisa) of Media, Pa., David (Julie) of Blue Bell, Pa. and Christine (Brian Moser) of Castle Rock, Co., his six grandchildren: Madison Moser, Lauren Cawley, Jessica Cawley, Jimmy Cawley, Dylan Cawley and Declan Cawley and sister Kathleen Bryson of Philadelphia, Pa. Jim was an avid Philadelphia sports fan who loved the Flyers, Phillies, Eagles, Sixers and Villanova basketball. He loved golf, travel and AC/DC. He touched so many people in his life; many considered him to be a second father. He was known to all as Poppy. His sense of humor and love of life will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, April 12 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 North Providence Road, Media, Pa., with visitation from 10-11 AM followed by Mass at 11 AM.