James Charles Deletes ‘Mugshot Challenge’ Photos, Defends His Participation in the Trend

James Charles received a lot of backlash after he participated in the Mugshot Challenge on social media and now he is responding to the criticism.

The 20-year-old makeup vlogger posted photos of himself with a makeup look that made him appear to have a black eye and bloody nose.

James was criticized for possibly triggering victims of domestic violence. He defended his participation by saying that hundreds of influencers were also doing similar posts and that it had “nothing to do with domestic violence.”

One fan wrote, “I don’t understand why this would be a trend. I love James but it’s not fun having your face bruised and not being able to cover them up. Maybe I’m being too sensitive but this made me feel really uncomfortable because I couldn’t take mine off. It made me feel so dehumanized.”

James responded by saying, “hi babe, I’m so sorry that you went through something so awful and traumatic. it’s a tik tok trend going around where people post their ‘mugshots’ and has nothing to do with domestic violence whatsoever. love you.”

hi babe, I’m so sorry that you went through something so awful and traumatic. it’s a tik tok trend going around where people post their “mugshots” and has nothing to do with domestic violence whatsoever. love you — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 6, 2020

I do understand that but this dumb trend has nothing to do with domestic abuse. what about action movies? halloween? special effects? simple bloody noses? this is nothing new — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 6, 2020