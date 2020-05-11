James Corden Joked About Being Replaced By A Soundboard After YouTubers Pretended to Be Him

James Corden holds hands with his wife Julia while out for a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon (May 9).

The Late Late Show host picked up an item from their local pharmacy while getting some fresh air amid stay at home orders.

Just recently, James reacted to YouTube pranksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, who pretended to be him in order to score an interview with another YouTube star.

“I can’t help getting the overwhelming feeling that frankly I’m not as important to this job as I maybe thought I was,” he shared during the opening of his own show earlier in the week.

He joked later on that he “will not be replaced with sound bites. In fact, I’m going to walk off right now to just prove how important I am to this show and you cannot do it without me.”

Josh and Archie are the same YouTubers who scored an interview with Carole Baskin, too.