James Cracknell’s ex-wife Beverley Turner , 45, joins boyfriend James Pritchett, 32, for food shop

She found love with boyfriend James Pritchett, 32, after the breakdown of her marriage to Olympic rower James Cracknell.

And Beverley Turner and her hunky beau appeared to be settling into life during the coronavirus pandemic as they went food shopping in London earlier this week.

The TV broadcaster, 45, cut a casual figure in a light blue shirt and a navy zip-up hoodie, while James opted for a T-shirt.

Lockdown: Beverley Turner and her hunky beau appeared to be settling into life during the coronavirus pandemic as they went food shopping in London earlier this week

Beverley teamed the look with black gym leggings, sunglasses and light grey ballet shoes.

She wore her auburn hair up in a loose ponytail and showcased her flawless complexion by going make-up free for the outing.

After heading into the Co-op, the couple loaded the boot of their car with groceries before taking extra safety precautions.

Casually-clad: The TV broadcaster, 45, cut a casual figure in a light blue shirt and a navy zip-up hoodie, while James opted for a T-shirt

Sporty: Beverley teamed the look with black gym leggings, sunglasses and light grey ballet shoes

Fresh-faced: She wore her auburn hair up in a loose ponytail and showcased her flawless complexion by going make-up free for the outing

Beverley took out some hand wash and a bottle of water so they could sanitise their hands before getting into the car to head home.

James and Beverley finalised their divorce in March last year, after they split in 2018 following 17 years of marriage.

The couple were granted a divorce after she petitioned for it on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour, which he did not oppose.

The pair, however, have ensured their split has remained amicable for the sake of their three children, with Beverley admitting she was considering letting the rower move back in during the lockdown period.

Food shop: After heading into the Co-op, the couple loaded the boot of their car with groceries before taking extra safety precautions

Health: Beverley took out some hand wash and a bottle of water so they could sanitise their hands before getting into the car to head home

The TV and radio broadcaster previously gushed about relationship with James and addressed the age gap in an interview with the Daily Mail.

‘I had such judgement about age-gap relationships before this,’ she said. ‘I would look at an older man with a younger woman and roll my eyes, but now I can completely see what they were doing.’

‘I cannot see any disadvantage to it. James P is 32 — a great age for a bloke,’ continued Beverley, before adding of youthful glow: ‘That’s what having a 32-year-old boyfriend does for you.’

Sanitised: The brunette beauty dried her hands with a towel, while James looked on

In love: The TV and radio broadcaster previously gushed about relationship with James and addressed the age gap between them

Smitten: ‘I cannot see any disadvantage to it. James P is 32 — a great age for a bloke,’ she said:

True gentleman: Continuing to gush about her new lover’s qualities, she cooed: ‘He is full of empathy and kindness. He puts me first in a way that I am just not used to’

Continuing to gush about her new lover’s qualities, she cooed: ‘He is full of empathy and kindness. He puts me first in a way that I am just not used to. He’s an amazing listener, thoughtful and generous with a lovely calmness.

‘He thinks I am wise and capable, which is lovely, and he is just the best company, whether we are sitting on the sofa, going for a walk or going out clubbing and getting drunk together.’

They were introduced through mutual acquaintances in 2018, after she and James had accepted their marriage was over, but months before it was publicly announced.

As for James, he too has moved on, embarking on a romantic relationship with attractive American blonde Jordan Connell, 34.