James Lovelock says artificial intelligence is the start of new life

27 July 2022: James Lovelock has died aged 103. In 2019 he spoke to New Scientist about the future of AI.

In his new book Novacene, James Lovelock says the creation of AlphaGo was the start of a new kingdom of life that will create and think for itself. He’s optimistic that this new kingdom of life will want to keep us around like we keep plants in gardens. In our interview at his house near Chesil Beach we discuss the future of Gaia, our new AI overlords and why Elon Musk’s Mars mission is crazy.

