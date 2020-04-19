James Maddison insists he is ‘very, very happy’ at Leicester despite Manchester United speculation

James Maddison has revealed he remains ‘very, very’ happy at Leicester despite interest from Manchester United over an £80million deal.

The Foxes star appears to have handed the Old Trafford hierarchy’s hopes of sealing a deal at the end of the season a severe blow, having admitted to feeling ‘part of the furniture’ at the top flight high-flyers.

Maddison reflected on his rise to stardom after joining Leicester in 2018, and appeared to dispel rumours that he will leave the club when the transfer window re-opens.

James Maddison has revealed he remains ‘very, very’ happy at Leicester despite speculation

The 23-year-old told LCFC TV: ‘If I think back four years ago, I was on loan at Aberdeen from Norwich and now I’m playing every week in the Premier League and that’s all I always wanted to do.

‘Sometimes stuff like this can make you really reflect and be proud of myself that I’ve got to this level and obviously look forward now.

‘It’s not ideal, but this will give us time to reflect on what’s happened, whereas normally you can only think about what’s forward because it’s the next game… where are the next points coming from?

‘It’s been a whirlwind two years and I’ve loved every second of it. I feel right at home at Leicester. I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here.

The playmaker has been linked with an £80million move to Manchester United this summer

‘I love the lads, I love the fans, [we have] a great manager, so I’m very, very happy.’

Maddison has enjoyed another successful campaign in the East Midlands, having netted six league goals and recorded three assists for the club.

And boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken optimistically about the chances of the star penning a new long-term deal, which further dampens United’s potential swoop.

United are expected to once again spend heavily, although this may depend on the financial chaos caused by the current coronavirus crisis, and have also been linked with moves for Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

United are also rumoured to be pursuing Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish

The club were recently urged to pursue all of their key targets this summer by former defender Wes Brown, who believes that each of the rumoured switches would improve their team.

‘I would have all three! Any one of those three would be great,’ he told MUTV.

‘Jadon Sancho would probably be number one, but James Maddison looks fit and ready and determined and would also be a great asset for the club.

‘Jack Grealish is an individual that gets things done, takes control of the game and has his own style. Any one of those three would be perfect I think.’