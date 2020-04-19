James Marsden Is Wearing His Cyclops X-Glasses in Quarantine!





James Marsden is still holding onto something special!

The 46-year-old X-Men actor revealed that he still his signature red sunglasses from playing Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, in the original X-Men Marvel film trilogy.

James played the role in the original 2000 film and several sequels.

He was seen FaceTiming with his Sonic the Hedgehog co-star Ben Schwartz while in quarantine amid the global health crisis, who shared a screenshot of their call – and James was wearing the glasses!

Check out a glimpse of James Marsden in his Cyclops X-glasses…

Caught up with Cyclops today. He’s doing well. pic.twitter.com/CPMCTiYelL — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) April 17, 2020

