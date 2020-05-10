Jamie Dornan Dresses Up With His Daughters – See His New Look!

Jamie Dornan would like to introduce…Jenny!

The 38-year-old Fifty Shades actor posted a picture of his hilarious makeover on Instagram on Mother’s Day (May 10), courtesy of his daughters with Amelia Warner: Dulcie, 6, Elva, 4, and their 1-year-old third daughter.

“Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet,” he captioned the funny post, in which he can be seen in heels, a dress and blue hair.

Several celebrity friends poked fun in the comments, including Armie Hammer, who wrote: “‘Dressing up with my daughters’ = I have heels in my size and was looking for an excuse to feel like a fierce bitch.”

