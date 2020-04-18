Jamie Dornan Reveals The Story Behind His Iconic Blue Instagram

Jamie Dornan is opening up about his first ever Instagram post – the one of him covered in what looks like blue paint.

Speaking with Variety while promoting his new film, Endings, Beginnings, the 37-year-old actor revealed what was really going on with that image.

“It was for a job. It wasn’t in the present,” Jamie explained. “It’s something that I had done in the past that I haven’t even shot yet, to be honest.”

He adds that it was an “excruciating, dreadful experience” though. “The people who were doing it were lovely, but that whole f—ing thing over your face lasts for 40 minutes, where you’re breathing through the tiniest little holes in your nostril.”

“And I had a f—ing panic attack, and I’m not a panicky person at all. But I had a minute in between all that where I was like, ‘Uhh, guys! Guys!…’ I couldn’t even say that. You weren’t allowed to speak, so I was doing it all through hand signals.

Jamie added that since he was in isolation with his family, there was no better time to join Instagram and share it.

“I was like, ‘F—, I’m going to join Instagram.’ Half of the day I regret that I did it, and half of the day I think it’s kind of fun.”

Jamie also opened up about choosing his roles with intent after Fifty Shades of Grey.