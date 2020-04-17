Jamie Dornan Talks About Picking Roles After ‘Fifty Shades’

Jamie Dornan is opening up about his process for choosing roles after becoming an international movie star with his role in the Fifty Shades franchise.

The 37-year-old actor spoke with Variety while promoting his new movie Endings, Beginnings, which is now available on VOD.

“I feel like you don’t have a f—ing clue what’s right until you read it and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is it. This is what I want to do next.’ I think I have a stronger sense of what’s not right for me,” Jamie said when talking about his philosophy for choosing roles. “And one thing with this job is to challenge myself and one thing is to keep a very large element of variety. I just wouldn’t — and I’m not trying to discredit anyone who’s in this world — but I just couldn’t be an actor who does action film after action film or, indeed, who does comedy after comedy.”

“I mean, that might be slightly more bearable, but my whole thing of being an actor is that we get to embody all these different worlds, and that’s what excites me. I’m not closed off to being in an action movie. I just don’t want to do four a year. If one comes along and speaks to me, then — yes, sure. And I think I’ve been lucky in everything post-Fifty Shades,” he continued. “There’s a lot in the market of the $5 to $15 million budget movie. And I personally believe that’s where the best scripts are. I’ve done things like Anthropoid or A Private War, and some of these movies, I’m really proud of. I’m just lucky they came my way because of the box office success of Fifty Shades.”

Jamie also was asked if he’s worried about being typecast after Fifty Shades.

“No, because it was so unique. It can’t be typecast,” Jamie said. “There aren’t a million scripts lying around about millionaires who are into BDSM. It always felt like it was this sort of one-all situation. I’ve never done anything close to since and probably never will again, because it’s kind of its own thing. It’s like we did it; it lived in its own world and it was a very big world and a lot of people cared about it. But it’s kind of like, ‘That was it.’”